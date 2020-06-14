San Carlos designates blocks for outdoor dining and shopping

article

San Carlos has approved a program that will allow outdoor dining and retail services in the parking area of portions of Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue, allowed under San Mateo County's revised novel coronavirus shelter order.

Laurel Street will be temporarily closed to through traffic in the 600 and 700 blocks to allow restaurants and shops to use adjacent parking areas.

The blocks will be closed to motor traffic, but pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed in the street to recreate and shop.

Barricades will be placed along the parking areas in the 800 and 900 blocks of Laurel Street and the 1100 Block of San Carlos Avenueto separate outdoor dining areas and shops from vehicle lanes, which will retain two-way motor traffic.

The program requires businesses and the public to follow health guidelines.

Outdoor dining guidelines require that patrons wear a face covering except when seated at a table.

A maximum of six people will be allowed per table and all must be from the same household. Multiple households are not allowed to sit together.

Seated customers must be at least six feet away from all other customers not at their table.

Restaurants must designate a COVID-19 supervisor responsible for ensuring its health and safety plan and social distancing are followed. The supervisor must always be present during business hours.

Restaurants that open for outdoor dining are also required to provide curbside pickup, takeaway, or delivery options.

The San Carlos Code Enforcement Officer will be conducting inspections to ensure compliance.