San Francisco 49ers fans celebrate with big send off to Super Bowl flight

Droves of die-hard San Francisco 49ers fans were on their way to Las Vegas on Friday for Super Bowl 58.

Even the gate agents donned Niners gear and rallied passengers by blasting beats like "Niner Gang," as the fully booked 1:00 p.m. United Airlines flight to Sin City boarded with many of the passengers decked out in red and gold.

"Got the five patches, looking forward to starting another row right over here with a sixth patch hopefully, Monday morning," John Fitzpatrick of Pacifica said while showing off his Niners-themed letterman jacket. Each patch marked a Super Bowl victory by the 49ers.

Fitzpatrick is hoping Super Bowl ticket prices will drop to $4,000 by Sunday, otherwise he’ll be at a casino watch party, and that’s where most of the fans KTVU caught up with will be rooting on the Bay Area’s football team.

"We’re all pumped and stoked," said Charlie Krystofak, who lives in the Bay Area. "It’s going to be a great trip."

Krystofak is part of a group of guys from the Bay Area who booked their trip a year ago, way before anyone even knew who would be playing.

"There will be more 49ers fans there than Chiefs fans, I would believe, since its closer to the West Coast," Scott Taylor said. "I think we’ll dominate. Dominate on the field and off the field."

Only the lucky few on this flight scored tickets to the big game.

Tom Evegan of Kentucky is one of the chosen ones, and for him, Niners football is a family tradition.

"Grandfather introduced me to Joe Montana, got to be on the field, new stadium, met Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, diehard Niners fan," Evegan said.

Other fans are jetting in from all over the world, even down under.

"I went to Super Bowl 47 in New Orleans. Didn’t win. Went again in Miami, Super Bowl 54. Didn’t win that either," Graeme Pollard who came all the way from Sydney, Australia and caught a connecting flight from San Francisco to Las Vegas, told KTVU. "And now I’m hoping it’s third time lucky."

"I’m from Mexico City, Pachuca, Hidalgo," Mario Garcia said. "I’m going to the Super Bowl."

Once they made their way through the jet bridge, each passenger found a 49ers rally towel waiting for them on the headrest on their seat, with the rally cry stitched in: ‘do it for the bay.’

Even SFO’s therapy rabbit ‘Alex’ hopped on the Niners train, arriving at the gate celebration in a remote-controlled toy truck with a rally towel covering the hood and a Niners flag out the back.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told KTVU they flew the 49ers players, staff, and family from San Jose to Vegas last weekend.

The airline added five extra flights out of San Francisco the week of the Super Bowl, to fly about 1,000 passengers to the Super Bowl.