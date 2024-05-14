San Jose police seek suspect in sexual assault of minor

article

San José police were asking the public for its help in locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a minor as she was walking home from school.

Investigators said the attack happened on April 9 in the area of South 11th Street underneath the Highway 280 overpass.

The suspect was riding a dark-colored bicycle when he approached the victim, pulled her under the overpass and then sexually assaulted her, police said.

He prevented her from leaving, but the victim eventually managed to fight off the attacker, according to investigators, who said that the man then fled the area on his bicycle.

San José Police Department Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) later identified the suspect as 50-year-old Julian Salvador Martinez.

He’s described as having dark hair, a thin mustache, standing about 5’11" tall.

Investigators said that Martinez was known to frequent an area commonly referred to as "the jungle," a creek area adjacent to Keyes Street and Senter Road.

He’s also been seen in the area of East Williams Street and South 10th Street.

"Information has surfaced that the suspect is aware that he is wanted and had been evicted from his encampment," police noted.

Anyone with information about this case was urged to contact SAIU detectives by email at 4738@sanjoseca.gov or by calling (408) 277-4102.

Anonymous tips can also be made by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website.

Information resulting in an arrest may lead to a cash reward from the crime stoppers program, police said.