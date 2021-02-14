Limited vaccine supply forces one week closure of Moscone Center mass vaccination site

article

The mass vaccination site recently rolled out at San Francisco's Moscone Center will close for one week due to a shortage in vaccine supply, according to a statement issued Sunday by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

The site opened on Friday Feb. 5, just ten days ago, and is credited for helping to vaccinate nearly half of all San Francisco residents over the age of 65.

DPH says that the city's supply of the coronavirus vaccine, which is currently at 262,000 doses, has mostly been used up. 190,000 of those doses have been administered, as of Friday night.

The remaining 72,000 doses are being kept for appointments that have already been scheduled, which include both first and second doses.

At the City College mass vaccination site, the department is also suspending vaccinations, but says they're aiming to resume administering second doses only on Friday.

The Moscone Center mass vaccination site is being operated in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health, CA Medical Association, Dignity Health, Futuro Health and the California Primary Care Association.

The department says they need to vaccinate 760,000 residents over the age of 16, which will require over 1.5 million doses.

On average this past week, the city has administered 7,400 doses per day. City officials say they're equipped to administer over 10,000 doses per day, but vaccine supply isn't sufficient.