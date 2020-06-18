San Francisco authorities capture mountain lion in Mission Bay neighborhood

San Francisco police were able to safely capture a mountain lion early Thursday morning wandering around the Mission Bay neighborhood.

The big cat was spotted about 5:30 a.m. at 3rd and Channel streets by a police officer and then ultimately contained an hour later, police said.

A mountain lion cub, likely the same one, has been seen wandering throughout The City earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a cub was spotted in the East Cut-Rincon Hill area of downtown and on Tuesday, a mountain lion was seen on Market Street near Front Street.