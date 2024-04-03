San Francisco bans right-on-red turns at 200 intersections

If you live, work, or commute to San Francisco, a major change to your drive is in store.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has banned right turns on red at 200 intersections.

The change will mostly affect SOMA and downtown. The Tenderloin is already a no-right-turn on red zone.

The change does affect Columbus Avenue, which stretches into North Beach, a popular tourist destination where there are frequently many pedestrians.

The change is all an effort to keep pedestrians safe and comes as San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's streets need a "complete overhaul."

Last month, a family of four was killed while waiting at a bus stop by a driver in West Portal, even though this particular situation didn't necessarily have to do with a right turn.

But the question many are wondering how effective are right on red bans?

The SFMTA saw a 70% drop in vehicles blocking or encroaching on crosswalks while lights were red, according to data gathered from the ban already in place in the Tenderloin.

Bill Larkin of San Francisco said that the thinks the ban might slow down traffic, which would be a good idea.

It's important to note this change is not effective immediately.

It will likely not go into effect until about a year from now, in late summer of 2025, to give the SFMTA enough time to install signs at each intersection.