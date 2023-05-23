1 dead, multiple injured after allegedly stolen truck crashes in SF

At least one person died and several were hurt, including bystanders at a bus stop, after an allegedly stolen truck slammed into an SUV in San Francisco on Tuesday morning.

Besides the person who perished, there were four others who were wounded by the crash at 16th Street and Potrero Avenue around 10 a.m., according to San Francisco Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Baxter.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 5 people were injured when a truck collided with an SUV in San Francisco on May 23, 2023. Witnesses said the truck was fleeing police before it crashed. From: KTVU FOX 2

Witnesses told KTVU that a truck being pursued by the San Francisco police crashed into an SUV before careening into the bus stop.

Police said the paint truck had been carjacked. The suspected driver of the stolen truck was arrested, police said.

"We were inside working and we heard this loud boom and came outside," said Hector Martinez, who works at a nearby barber shop. "It's what you see here, a bunch of chaos."

One of the men who was struck "appeared not to make it," said Martinez. "They worked on him for a long time."

It's unclear if that man is the victim who died. The fire department had said that five people were alive when taken from the site of the crash to hospitals.

The San Francisco police will investigate what factors led to the crash.