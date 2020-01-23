San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin ends cash bail in push for criminal justice reform

San Francisco's District Attorney Chesa Boudin is making good on a campaign promise and has moved to eliminate cash bail effective immediately.

"The cash bail system as it worked until yesterday in San Francisco allowed wealthy people who are dangerous to buy their freedom and be back on the streets immediately," said District Attorney Boudin. "While poor people who presented no public safety risk could languish behind bars."

The system going forward will use an algorithm that calculates the likelihood that the accused will fail to show up to court, or commit criminal acts while out free.

Boudin said algorithm will be a tool used by prosecutors and judges to ensure dangerous suspects remain behind bars.

"There's tremendous empiric evidence to show that money bail undermines public safety and that risk-based alternatives enhance public safety," the district attorney said.

Boudin's is already facing strong opposition from the San Francisco Police Officers Association. The association released a statement that read in part: "Mr. Boudin is in the process of building the largest criminal justice revolving door imaginable and San Franciscans will pay a heavy price for it."

Around the Hall Of Justice, bail bondsmen agree. One worker predicts more criminals will be on the streets within the next six months.

But, the San Francisco public defenders' office says carefully reviewing a threat assessment coupled with oversight will bring fairness to a fundamentally unfair practice.

"Many many courts have said that conditioning liberty on wealth is unconstitutional," attorney Danielle Harris said.

"I've never been bailed out one time in my life. I went to jail four times and I've never been bailed out once," said Cody Johnson of San Francisco.

Johnson said the threat of a bench warrant for missing court is enough of an incentive to get him to appear at his court date. He added that money plays a huge role in the justice system.

"It's ridiculous, you know what I'm saying," said Johnson. "If you got money you get out of jail. You get a get out of jail free card, you know what I'm saying?"

The idea is picking up political steam and San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke out in support.

"Everyone should have a fair opportunity if given the opportunity to have bail in some capacity, they should, and money should not be a barrier to that," said Breed.

The idea of cash bail also garnering national attention. Vermont senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders tweeted out his support for Boudin's move and said if he's elected, he'll end cash bail nationwide.



