Chesa Boudin, SF’s new district attorney, fires several prosecutors
Boudin, a former public defender, has promised to overhaul what he calls a "broken justice system" with a focus on racial equality.
Boudin said he'd like to work with police to reduce property crime, with auto burglaries at the top of his list.
A busy day in San Francisco as the city welcomes a new sheriff, new district attorney, and welcomes back Mayor London Breed.
The 39-year-old generated controversy and criticisms from those who said he'd be lenient on crime. Ultimately, Chesa Boudin won in last November's election. He will be sworn in as district attorney on Wednesday.
SF Interim DA Suzy Loftus to serve until January when Chesa Boudin assumes post
San Francisco's interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will serve in the position until January before the city's new district attorney-elect Chesa Boudin assumes the post, Mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday.
Chesa Boudin, declared victory over the weekend as San Francisco's new district attorney. He beat out interim D.A. Suzy Loftus in a tight race. On Monday, Boudin appeared on KTVU's The Nine.
Suzy Loftus has conceded to Chesa Boudin in the hotly contested race for San Francisco's next District Attorney.
The race for San Francisco District Attorney remains too close to call, according to the latest election results released Wednesday afternoon.
Preliminary results showed Interim San Francisco District Attorney Suzy Loftus has pulled in front of Deputy Public Defender Chesa Boudin in the race for district attorney on Wednesday.
San Francisco's newest District Attorney was sworn in over the weekend and Monday was her first day of work on the job. The Interim District Attorney is still facing some citizens who oppose her appointment, with a protest on the steps of 850 Braynt, the Hall of Justice Monday morning.
Loftus named interim SF DA, protesters criticize mayor's choice
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday appointed the new interim District Attorney, a day after veteran DA George Gascon announced his resignation.
It's the first time in more than 100 years that the race for San Francisco district attorney is wide open with no incumbent running.
Four candidates vying for the post of San Francisco district attorney are set to debate Tuesday evening at the University of California Hastings School of Law.
Voters in San Francisco will be electing a new District Attorney in November. For the first time in 100 years, there's no incumbent.
