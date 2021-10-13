San Francisco family faces eviction after nearly quarter century

An effort is underway in San Francisco to help a family from being evicted from their home.

Housing advocates gathered Tuesday on 23rd Street in Noe Valley to protest what is called an ‘owner move-in eviction’ notice.

The family is hoping to protect has lived at the property since 1998.

The owners have given them notice so their daughter can live in the home.

"Often times it's not the old time landlords, it's the new landlords, who come in and buy knowing that there are tenants in place and think that they can, because they have more money, can simply kick people to the street," said advocate Fernando Marti.

State law allows owners to evict tenants if they or a family member will live in the property.

However, a new San Francisco ordinance prohibits evictions before Nov. 30 unless the eviction is based on non-payment of rent.

For months advocates have rallied across the city to help keep people in their homes.