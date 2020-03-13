San Francisco halts evictions of renters impacted by coronavirus

San Francisco temporarily halted evictions of tenants who are unable to pay their rent as a result of lost income related to the coronavirus.

The ordinance was issued on Friday under the local emergency declaration Mayor London Breed made in late February, joining San Jose in easing financial fears brought on by the pandemic.

The order protects renters for 30 days and could be extended by the mayor for an additional 30 days through an executive order.

If at any point Breed rescinds the local emergency, the moratorium will no longer apply.

Under the mayor's order, financial impacts are substantial loss of household income due to business closure, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, layoffs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“Protecting public health means keeping people secure in their housing, which we know is a challenge right now as our economy and our workers are being severely impacted by this crisis,” Mayor Breed said in a statement. “This moratorium will help people stay stable if they lose income because they get sick, a family member gets sick, or their job is impacted by the economic damage the coronavirus is causing. This all part of our larger plan to provide support and resources to everyone in our city who is suffering under the spread of COVID-19.”

Tenants are required to notify their landlord if they cannot pay rent due to a COVID-19 related impact. They then have one week of that notice to submit documentation of proof, according to the mayor's office.

Advertisement

Renters are still responsible for any unpaid rent, but they have up to six months from when the emergency declaration is terminated to repay.