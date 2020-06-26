San Francisco hits pause button on reopening amid rise in COVID-19 cases

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city is pumping the brakes on moving into the next phase of its reopening plan.

On Monday, nail salons, barbershops, and outdoor bars were expected to open, but as the city and state see a tick-up in COVID-19 cases, San Francisco is dialing back.

Breed tweeted, "COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly."

San Francisco is the first region in California to pull back on reopening. Early on, state and local health officials said they would rely on data to determine how to move forward with easing movement restrictions.

