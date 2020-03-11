San Francisco Lakeshore Elementary to close for 14 days, 4 students to be tested for COVID-19

article

San Francisco Unified School District is immediately closing Lakeshore Elementary School to test students for COVID-19 the district announced Wednesday night.

In a statement school officials said they learned from Department of Public Health (DPH) Wednesday evening that four students and some of their adult family members have reported respiratory illness.

DPH is investigating and testing the students for COVID-19.

"There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 at Lakeshore or any other SFUSD school at this time. Based on the recommendation of the Department of Public Health, SFUSD is closing Lakeshore immediately for 14 days while public health officials investigate," the district's statement read.

Lakeshore families and staff are asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and to monitor their health per current guidance from DPH.

"The district is actively working on ways to support student learning during Lakeshore’s closure and will be updating families in the coming days," officials said.

The board of education will meet in a closed session Thursday at 9 a.m. with representatives from the city and DPH to discuss the district's response to the novel coronavirus.