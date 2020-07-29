San Francisco mayor announces $15 million in funding for schools

article

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced $15 million in funding to go to San Francisco Unified School District. The new funding is to help with some of the financial burden brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and to further adapt to distance learning.

The money will be included in the budgets for the next two fiscal years. Mayor Breed will announce more details on the budget this Friday.

“One of the most frustrating aspects of the failure of national leadership to contain COVID-19 is that students are facing another year of education without the ability to be in the classroom,

parents are facing another year without the childcare provided by schools, and teachers are facing another year of uncertainty due to the looming budget deficits,” said Mayor Breed.

The mayor says the money could go towards school lunches and learning hubs for disadvantaged students.

“The pandemic has required significant additional costs and reduced local revenues, and this assistance will help us focus on supporting students and families instead of decimating our budgets further at the worst possible time," Schools Superintendent Vincent Matthews said.

The funding will come from the city's general fund.

Advertisement

Read the full announcement: