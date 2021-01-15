San Francisco opening three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

San Francisco is trying to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible as more doses become available.

To streamline the COVID vaccination process the city plans to create a network of injection sites to scale-up capacity as vaccine supply increases. The city is also launching a website to notify residents and workers when they may seek the vaccine.

In partnership with the health care providers in San Francisco, which are receiving the majority of the vaccine doses from the state, city officials promised to deliver doses of the vaccines through high-volume sites as well as community-based sites.

To start, there will be three mass vaccination sites at the Moscone Center, City College of San Francisco, and San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market in the Bayview.

"We are doing everything we can to help get people vaccinated as quickly as possible," said Mayor London Breed. "The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end this pandemic once and for all, and getting people protected from this virus is our top priority."

The providers partnering with San Francisco include Kaiser Permanente, UCSF Health, Dignity Health, Sutter Health/California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), and the Department of Public Health.

To reduce confusion over the vaccination requirements, Breed announced the city is launching a website that will notify San Francisco residents and workers when they become eligible to receive a vaccination.



Officials said the goal of the initiative is to ensure all health care providers in San Francisco are fully-prepared to facilitate wide-scale vaccinations for those who live and work in the city as soon as health care providers receive sufficient vaccine allocations from the state and the federal government.

Once the vaccine locations are fully operational, pending vaccine supply, the city has a goal of facilitating 10,000 vaccine doses per day.