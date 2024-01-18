San Francisco pickleball enthusiasts to rally against removal of courts

Pickleball players in San Francisco are threatening to protest the elimination of some popular courts.

This comes after the city announced plans to remove pickleball lines at Presidio Wall Playground, converting them back to tennis courts. The decision stems from months of noise complaints raised by nearby homeowners.

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department is demanding that the nets from the 12 pickleball courts at Presidio Wall Playground be removed by this Friday. In response, players are urging the department to delay any alterations until their concerns are heard.

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, has become a source of tension in neighborhoods like the Presidio, sparking debates about when and where to play. Some residents near the Presidio Wall Playground pickleball court have complained about the distinctive noise of the plastic ball used in the game.

"The noise is just awful! Bang bang bang to your head," one neighbor previously said."It's a more distinct and staccato-sound, than what tennis balls and rackets make."