San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting near Civic Center

Police are investigating a Tuesday night fatal shooting on a street near San Francisco's Civic Center.

Officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots at about 11:10 p.m. and responded to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, according to police.

There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered medical aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The victim, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, has not been identified, police said.

San Francisco police have not announced an arrest or any suspect information in the killing and are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.