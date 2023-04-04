San Francisco police seek missing woman who never boarded cruise ship

article



Police in San Francisco are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday evening.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. from a woman reporting Alaina Marie Adams, 33, missing. She was in town from out of state and was supposed to have boarded a cruise ship at Pier 27, police said.

Adams did not board the ship and her last location is not known.

Adams is white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos behind both ears and a tattoo on her right foot.

Missing woman, Alaina Marie Adams. (Photo: SFPD)

Police say there are no known imminent risk factors with Adams and there is no evidence of foul play.

Anyone who sees or locates Adams should call 911 and report her current whereabouts and physical description, police said.

People who may have information about her possible whereabouts can call the San Francisco Police Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.





