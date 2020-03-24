San Francisco police sergeant tests positive for COVID-19; partner feeling ill

A San Francisco Police Department sergeant has tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The sergeant, who is assigned to the Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice, went home sick on Friday.

The sergeant consulted medical authorities and was told to stay home from work on Monday.

The department was notified on Tuesday that the police sergeant had tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff in the SVU unit were informed and the office was closed for deep cleaning.

The sergeant is self-quarantining at home.

The sergeant’s work partner, who did not come into the office on Monday or Tuesday, reported that they are also feeling unwell and are self-quarantining, officials said.

In efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, the other SVU employees are working from home.

The SVU office at the Hall of Justice has been closed to public walk-ins since March 16.

