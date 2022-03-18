San Francisco propane tank leak prompts evacuations

article

Authorities went door to door to evacuate people from a block of San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood because of a "large propane tank leak."

The 1200 block of Van Dyke Avenue was to be avoided, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted.

There were two 1,000-gallon propane tanks that were affected by what a Fire Department spokesman later said was a "small" leak.

Approximately 90 minutes after the evacuation order was issued, authorities said the leak had been capped.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.