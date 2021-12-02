San Francisco public works employee one year from retirement loses job over vaccine refusal

A veteran San Francisco public works employee said he is losing his job over his vaccination status.

Peter Whitcomb has been employed with the Department of Public Works as a street sweeper for 19 years and he's just one year shy from retirement.

Whitcomb said he received a letter of termination on Wednesday because he is unvaccinated.

Whitcomb said last month that he would accept termination instead of getting vaccinated.

"All city workers who were let go because of this, we'll all get together and sue the city," Whitcomb said. "We want our jobs back and we'll sue for damages."

Whitcomb said four other union workers with the department also received termination letters.

San Francisco said 98% of city workers are vaccinated.

