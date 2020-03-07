San Francisco reports six new cases of COVID-19, total stands at eight

article

The San Francisco dept. of public health announced Saturday afternoon that six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight in the city.

Health officials say all six of the new cases are isolated at home and are in good condition.

Each of the six people had contact with someone who was a positive case of COVID-19.

Of the six, three are men and the other three are women. Two are in their 20s, three are in their 40s, and one is in their 50s.

On Tuesday, February 25, Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency in San Francisco to help prepare for a surge in confirmed cases. The emergency declaration helps the city to mobilize the necessary resources, including adding adequate staffing and health equipment.