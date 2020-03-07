San Francisco reports six new cases of COVID-19, total stands at eight
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco dept. of public health announced Saturday afternoon that six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight in the city.
Health officials say all six of the new cases are isolated at home and are in good condition.
Each of the six people had contact with someone who was a positive case of COVID-19.
Of the six, three are men and the other three are women. Two are in their 20s, three are in their 40s, and one is in their 50s.
On Tuesday, February 25, Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency in San Francisco to help prepare for a surge in confirmed cases. The emergency declaration helps the city to mobilize the necessary resources, including adding adequate staffing and health equipment.
“These newly confirmed cases are an indication of the increasing circulation of coronavirus in the community, as expected, given the patterns in our state, region and our own city. San Franciscans should remain calm, and take appropriate steps for heightened precautions. Today’s new information reinforces the need for all San Franciscans to follow our recommendations for social distancing that the Mayor released yesterday. They are intended to reduce the spread of the virus and protect community health. In order to decrease the impact of coronavirus on our community, we must reduce the times and places when people come together.”