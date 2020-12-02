San Francisco sheriff's deputy dies after collapsing at jail

article

A San Francisco sheriff's deputy has died after collapsing at the county jail.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Deputy Linton E. Martin died while on duty in San Bruno late Tuesday morning.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The news release did not say what the cause of death was, but the sheriff did say the deputy's collapse was unexpected.

“Deputy Martin was a beloved member of [the] midnight watch, endearing himself to his colleagues with his infectious laugh, positive attitude and memorable pancake breakfasts," Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement. “We will miss his distinctive deep voice, which announced his presence wherever he went.”

A native of San Francisco, Martin graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in the Sunset District. He enlisted in the United States Navy as a reserve duty service member and later switched to active duty.

Martin joined the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office in 2001 following his graduation from the San Mateo Police Academy. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office at the original San Bruno jail.

In 2005, he moved to the new San Bruno jail, where he served for most of his law enforcement career.

Martin is survived by his wife and several children. His oldest son currently serves as a San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy.