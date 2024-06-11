San Francisco supervisors to vote on panda plan
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's plan to bring two giant pandas from China to the San Francisco Zoo will be voted on Tuesday at the board of supervisors meeting.
Last week, a committee passed a funding resolution that authorized the city to solicit donations to support San Francisco in hosting the pandas.
Supporters say the pandas will draw thousands of visitors to the zoo.
Critics say the timing and nature of the proposal is a distraction from some of the city's more important priorities.