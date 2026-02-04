This Bay Area city ranks as the most romantic, budget-friendly for Valentine's Day, data suggests
Looking for that perfect mix of romance and affordability this Valentine’s Day?
WalletHub analyzed data from 100 of the largest U.S. cities to identify the most romantic and cost-effective destinations for the special holiday.
Best US cities for Valentine’s Day
Methodology:
WalletHub looked at prices and ratings for things such as the cost of a three-course meal for two, florists per capita and how the weather forecast looks.
By the numbers:
Here are the top 10 most romantic and affordable cities and their score:
- San Francisco: 78.33
- San Diego: 74.80
- Las Vegas: 74.32
- Atlanta: 73.73
- Seattle: 72.54
- Denver: 72.44
- Pittsburgh: 71
- Scottsdale:, 70.61
- Portland: 70.10
Out of the top 100 largest cities in the U.S., these are cities that scored the lowest:
- 100. Hialeah, Fla.: 28.25
- 99. Detroit: 31.35
- 98. Toledo: 34.68
- 97. Newark: 38.32
- 96. San Bernardino, Calif.: 39.88
See the full ranking of all 100 cities here from WalletHub.
Local perspective:
WalletHub found San Francisco to be the best place for celebrating Valentine’s Day due to the high number of affordable restaurants, the number of high-rated florists and gift shops and a high number of attractions.
What they're saying:
"If you want to take a romantic stroll on Valentine’s Day, you’ll benefit from the fact that San Francisco ranks as the most walkable city. And for those who like to drink, it surprisingly has one of the lowest costs for beer and wine, when adjusted for the median household income," WalletHub added.
The Source: Information in this story was taken from WalletHub, which compared metrics in the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast. This story was reported from Detroit.