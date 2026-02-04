article

The Brief WalletHub analyzed metrics from the 100 most populated cities to find the most romantic and budget-friendly Valentine’s Day destination. San Francisco ranked as the best city for Valentine’s Day, due to its high number of affordable restaurants, gift shops and attractions. The study looked at key metrics across budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast.



Looking for that perfect mix of romance and affordability this Valentine’s Day?

WalletHub analyzed data from 100 of the largest U.S. cities to identify the most romantic and cost-effective destinations for the special holiday.

Best US cities for Valentine’s Day

Methodology:

WalletHub looked at prices and ratings for things such as the cost of a three-course meal for two, florists per capita and how the weather forecast looks.

By the numbers:

Here are the top 10 most romantic and affordable cities and their score:

San Francisco: 78.33 San Diego: 74.80 Las Vegas: 74.32 Atlanta: 73.73 Seattle: 72.54 Denver: 72.44 Pittsburgh: 71 Scottsdale:, 70.61 Portland: 70.10

Out of the top 100 largest cities in the U.S., these are cities that scored the lowest:

100. Hialeah, Fla.: 28.25

99. Detroit: 31.35

98. Toledo: 34.68

97. Newark: 38.32

96. San Bernardino, Calif.: 39.88

See the full ranking of all 100 cities here from WalletHub .

Local perspective:

WalletHub found San Francisco to be the best place for celebrating Valentine’s Day due to the high number of affordable restaurants, the number of high-rated florists and gift shops and a high number of attractions.

What they're saying:

"If you want to take a romantic stroll on Valentine’s Day, you’ll benefit from the fact that San Francisco ranks as the most walkable city. And for those who like to drink, it surprisingly has one of the lowest costs for beer and wine, when adjusted for the median household income," WalletHub added.