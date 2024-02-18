Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Zoo warns of ticket scam

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Zoo addresses ticket scam

The San Francisco Zoo is warning visitors to avoid a bogus offer circulating on social media to get tickets for $6.95.

The San Francisco Zoo is warning about a scam on social media that is luring visitors with a bogus offer to get steeply discounted admission tickets.

The zoo says alleged deals offering four tickets for $6.95 in celebration of the zoo's centennial are not legitimate.

"The offer is a scam and is not coming from the Zoo," a message on the zoo's Instagram account said.

Visitors should purchase tickets directly from the zoo or through a ticketing partner like AAA or City Pass.

"If an email looks suspicious or if you are doubtful of its authenticity, please refrain from clicking the links and kindly email us at guestservices@sfzoo.org," the zoo wrote.