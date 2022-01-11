San Jose City Council approves booster-shot requirement at city-owned facilities

San Jose City Council on Tuesday approved COVID-19 booster shot requirements to access large indoor events at city-owned buildings. The new rule impacts both city workers and the public.

Mayor Sam Liccardo in a tweet thanked his Council colleagues for approving his proposal. He said it will help keep hospitalizations down as the current COVID surge strains hospitals, schools and other public infrastructure's staffing levels.

The ordinance will impact facilities such as SAP Center, San Jose Convention Center and Center for Performing Arts. At indoor events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities, those eligible will have to show proof of their booster shot. However, there is a testing exemption per state guidelines.

A memo shows the city manager has been directed to enforce the ordinance some time preferably in January.