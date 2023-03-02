San Jose man arrested after explosives found inside home

A 35-year-old San Jose man was arrested Wednesday after he was found in possession of explosive material, according to police.

Authorities searched the home of Peter Karasev in the 600 block of Potomac Court, where they allegedly found explosives and drug making material inside.

Karasev lived at the home with his wife and two children, police said.

A bomb squad was called to the scene after the discovery and will likely be at the home for the remainder of Thursday.

At a news conference on Thursday, San Jose police said they called in federal authorities to assist in the investigation and processing the evidence.