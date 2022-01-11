San Jose may allow undocumented immigrants the right to vote

The San Jose City Council is set to vote on several controversial proposals on Tuesday, including allowing undocumented immigrants the right to vote in local elections.

Supporters say this measure would affect more than 200,000 people who are not citizens living in San Jose.

"This moment is about our recovery. It's about resilience," Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco said. "We need to make sure that the voice of our non-citizen community is not suppressed or erased."

New York City adopted a similar ordinance last week in what the Associated Press called a "watershed moment." More than 800,000 noncitizens and "Dreamers" in the city will now have access to the ballot box.

San Francisco passed a measure in 2016 allowing noncitizen parents to vote for school boards.

If San Jose councilmembers approve the measure, it would still need approval from voters.

The city council is also scheduled to vote on police oversight, moving mayoral elections from midterm years to presidential election years, and adding more council districts.