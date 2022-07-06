San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.

Two residents were sleeping and the smoke woke them up. Firefighters said they were able to get out safely.

Capt. Sean Lovens said he recommends not using electrical fans in the bathroom and said larger air conditioning units are better for trying to ventilate homes, especially during the hot summer months.



The fire was contained to the one mobile home.

