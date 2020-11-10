San Jose police close roads while they investigate shooting, fatal traffic accident

San Jose police on Tuesday morning investigated what appeared to be two, separate and violent events.

About 2 a.m. police said a person was shot at westbound McKee Road at Capitol Avenue, which police closed during the investigation. There was no other information provided.

Almost two hours later, police reported a deadly traffic accident about 3:45 a.m. at Brokaw and Zanker roads, which they also closed as they processed the scene.