San Jose police in standoff with man who may have gun

Police are in a standoff Monday night with a man who is in a house near San Jose State University and who may be armed, police said.

San Jose Police Department are in a standoff with a man who may have a gun Monday night.

As of 8:28 p.m., officers had surrounded the house, which is in the first block of South Eighth Street in San Jose.

Police said officers are trying to convince the suspect to come out. Police do not know if anyone else is in the home.

The incident began at about 5:40 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the home.

Someone reported that a man, who may have a gun, fled into the house.