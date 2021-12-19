San Jose police seek man in indecent exposure case

article

Police in San Jose are asking for help from the public to find a man who exposed his genitals to a juvenile female Wednesday in the area of Leigh Avenue and Mesita Way.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, whom they believe may be involved in a series of similar incidents in the area. Police describe the suspect as in his 30s or 40s, is bald or balding and drives a newer gray Toyota Camry or Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about these cases or other cases involving this suspect is asked to contact Detective Chan #4370 of the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102.