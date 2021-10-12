San Jose police seek public's help in locating suspect wanted in fatal shooting

article

San Jose homicide investigators have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man in June.

On Tuesday, police said they've issued a homicide arrest warrant for 27-year-old Uatesoni Joseph Paasi and asked the public's help in locating the man.

San Jose police are seeking the public's help in locating Uatesoni Joseph Paasi. 27. suspected as the gunman in a June shooting that killed a 33-year-old man. (San Jose Police Dept. ) Expand

They said Paasi was the prime suspect in the killing of San Jose resident Marco Antonio Santos in the 4100 block of The Woods Drive on June 4.

Marco Antonio Santos, 33, was killed in a shooting in San Jose on June 4, 2021.

Detectives believe Paasi has fled the area. They said he has ties to the Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay. He also has ties to the San Diego area, Hawaii, and Tonga in the South Pacific.

On Oct. 12, 2021, San Jose police identified Uatesoni Joseph Paasi. 27. as the prime suspect in a shooting in June that killed a 33-year-old man. (San Jose Police Dept. )

Anyone with information about Paasi's whereabouts was asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. Information leading to an arrest may lead to a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.