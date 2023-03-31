SJ POA exec seen leaving court on fentanyl distribution charges

As Joanne Segovia left the U.S. District Court in Downtown San Jose with her lawyer, didn’t respond to questions. She was released without bail, but under conditions, after an hour-long meeting with pretrial services.

She had self-surrendered to the court early Friday morning.



"She knew she was going to be facing some serious charges. And the issue of whether she remained in custody during this case, rested largely on whether she shows she’s willing to come to court. So it was important for her to self-surrender," said legal analyst Steven Clark.

Segovia is charged with one count of importing and distributing fentanyl.

Prosecutors say the 64-year-old was the hub for an international opioid drug distribution ring.

Segovia worked as the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association for 20 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"This has been the grandma of the POA. This is not the person we’ve known for more than a decade," said Sean Pritchard, San Jose's POA president.

However, U.S. agents said she used her personal and work computer at the union office to order thousands of pills.

As recently as March 15th, had them delivered to her Almaden Valley home – then, shipped nationally and internationally.

Experts say Segovia’s role with the police union may have made her criminal activity harder to detect, not easier.

"It may be that she says, ‘I got involved with drugs and that’s how I got started down this path. And I couldn’t get out of it,'" said Clark. "She knows those law enforcement officers risk their life every day trying to get rid of fentanyl in America. And yet now she’s the one accused of getting fentanyl on the streets of America."

Segovia has said her friend and housekeeper is the one who was behind the crime.

But that doesn’t explain why she was ordering drugs, from her work computer and using union shipping labels.

Segovia is on paid leave and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.