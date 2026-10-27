Plaza de Cesar Chavez gets renamed Plaza de San Jose despite calls to honor immigrants

The Brief The San Jose City Council voted unanimously to change the name of the former Plaza de Cesar Chavez to Plaza de San Jose following a public outreach process. The decision comes after allegations and negative revelations regarding Cesar Chavez surfaced in March, prompting the city to remove his name from public spaces. San Jose identified nine city-owned buildings and public areas bearing Chavez's name and has already moved to remove or cover those references.



The San Jose City Council voted unanimously late Tuesday afternoon to officially rename the city's most famous downtown park "Plaza de San Jose," concluding an extensive public outreach effort that drew more than 10,000 suggestions and votes.

Plaza de San Jose

While the name "Plaza de Cesar Chavez" was filled in with concrete earlier this year, the park's official title had remained unchanged until the council's action. The plaza was formally named for the farmworkers rights leader in 1983, but its history as a central civic gathering space dates back to the 1800s. In 1849, the site even served as the state capital of California.

"All of us on the council felt it was really important to get this right," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said. "For over 200 years this plaza has been central to our city, it has been at the heart of city, as a community gathering place for celebrations, cultural events and everyday civic life."

San Jose council follows public vote

What we know:

The renaming effort followed ranked-choice voting after the city collected more than 10,000 suggestions from residents. The top contenders included Plaza de San Jose, Farmworkers Plaza, Plaza Park, Plaza del Pueblo, and Plaza de Quetzalcoatl.

City Councilmember Anthony Tordillos, who represents District 3 where the park is located, emphasized the importance of deferring to community input rather than having officials choose the moniker independently.

"As the mayor said, it was a shocking and painful set of revelations that led council to start this process in the first place," Tordillos said. "Which is why I did not feel it would be appropriate for the council to just come forward and dictate a new name for the park."

Controversy surrounding Cesar Chavez legacy

The backstory:

San Jose joined several other communities in moving to strip Chavez's name from public property after negative revelations and allegations regarding his legacy surfaced in March of this year.

Before the council took its final vote, several members of the public spoke during open comment in both English and Spanish, urging leaders to consider "Plaza de los Immigrantes" or "Immigrants Plaza" to highlight the region's diverse background.

"I am asking you to name the plaza to 'Immigrants Plaza' or 'Plaza de los Immigrantes' to reflect the history of this place and to make it more inclusive," one speaker said. Another community member echoed that sentiment, noting, "Our neighbors, friends and co-workers are an integral part of our city and our region."

Citywide inventory of public spaces

Dig deeper:

As part of the broader renaming initiative, San Jose conducted an inventory of all public assets carrying Chavez's name.

Officials identified nine municipal buildings and public spaces throughout the city and have already taken steps to remove or cover up references to Chavez across all of those locations.