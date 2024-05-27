San Jose shooting: Man dies of gunshot wound in 15th homicide of year

San Jose police said a man died of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in an apartment shooting.

The suspect ran away from the building in the 1000 block of Blossom River Way and hasn't been found.

Sgt. Jorge Garibay said police were called out at 2:45 p.m. to the apartment complex and found an unconscious man with at least one bullet wound.

Garibay said officers called paramedics and tried to save him, but despite their efforts, he said.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, police said.

The man is the 15th homicide victim of 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4257@sanjosecagov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.