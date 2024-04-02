article

Police said Tuesday they arrested four suspects who may be linked to nearly $400,000 worth of stolen items, including musical instruments, taken from storage units in San Jose.

Detectives began investigating the case in late December, when an attempted burglary was reported at a storage complex in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police said a man had tried to force entry into two storage units there but didn't steal anything and fled.

After an investigation, the suspect was linked to at least two other storage facility break-ins in January and February, and three other suspects were also identified. During two storage unit burglaries, nearly $400,000 in property was stolen, according to police.

Featured article

The suspects, arrested on March 27 in Milpitas, were identified as 43-year-old Ricky Lartigue, 44-year-old Frank Torres, 45-year-old Monique Lartigue, and 19-year-old Andrew Fernandez.

The suspects are all San Jose residents, except Fernandez, who lives in Milpitas.

While carrying out search warrants at the suspects' homes in San Jose and Milpitas, investigators found several guitars, musical equipment, and other property valued at more than $60,000, allegedly stolen from two storage units.

Detectives also discovered found other stolen property not related to the storage unit cases, including a loaded semi-automatic pistol, a high-capacity magazine, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, and illegal narcotics.

The four were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of various crimes including burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone who has lost collectibles in a storage unit burglary or has any information regarding the cases is asked to contact Detective Roberson #3658 of the San Jose Police Department Financial Crimes Burglary Unit via email: 3658@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4401.