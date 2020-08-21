San Jose's Coyote Fire 50% contained, 143 acres

article

Firefighters continue to battle a 143-acre vegetation fire in San Jose Friday. The fire is 50% contained, officials said.

San Jose Fire Department initially tweeted about the two-alarm fire near the 8400 block of Monterey Road shortly before 2 p.m.

There are no injuries or evacuations associated with the so-called Coyote Fire, officials said.

As of 5:03 p.m., forward progress has been stopped. No evacuation orders have been issued.

California Highway Patrol San Jose has been requested to close off Monterey Road in both directions between Bailey Avenue and Metcalf Road.