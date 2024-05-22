San Leandro car owner shot at after vehicle stolen

A person was shot at Wednesday morning after they followed their stolen car, San Leandro police said.

Lt. E. A. Tang said that the car owner was shot at in the 2300 block of Povorosa Avenue at about 9 a.m. by at least one suspect, though there is no indication that the bullet struck them.

The car owner’s vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Davis Street and the owner decided to follow their stolen car.

Teng said this is an active investigation and there was no immediate word on whether anyone has been placed in custody.

A witness named Scott, who did not want his last name used or be on camera, said he watched some of went down from behind his own car, where he was ducking.

He saw someone in a van offloading copper wire onto a pickup truck, when another van came speeding up to the first van.

Then, Scott heard two gunshots.

The driver of the first van took off, then stopped in the middle of the street and "took a couple of shots" at the second van.

He said he saw one of the drivers "leaning out of the window shooting at the other guy."

Scott said it was a surreal scene, "like the movies."

The neighborhood used to be safe, Scott said, but in his opinion, "it's deteriorated."

Police have not commented on the connection, if there is any, between the stolen car and the copper wire that Scott witnessed.



