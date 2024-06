A young man from Oakland is heading to the Olympic trials.

Malcolm Clemons, 22, is on the track and field team at the University of Florida.

But his family said that his love of running started in the Bay Area.

When he was just 5, Clemons began running with the Oakland Police Activity League.

He also attended St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley.

Now, he's headed to Oregon to compete at the US Olympic trials on June 22 and 24.