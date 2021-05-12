San Leandro police arrest two juvenile suspects in robbery attack on 80-year-old man

Police arrested two juveniles on Wednesday, including an 11-year-old boy who they say was driving a stolen vehicle.

The arrests stem from a group of teenagers who separately attacked and robbed an elderly Asian man and another victim in San Leandro on Saturday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested. Police said the vehicle in their possession was stolen during a carjacking Monday in Oakland.

"We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously," said San Leandro Police Lieutenant Ali Khan. Police said they would be investigating other potential crimes committed by this group.

On Monday, police released video that shows the 80-year-old man being knocked to the ground during the attack on the 14200 block of Acapulco Road. Just over an hour later, police said the same group was responsible for robbing a 19-year-old Hispanic woman of her purse on the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Police had said there were no indications of these incidents being hate crimes.