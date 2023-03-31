San Leandro police need help identifying man struck by car

article

Authorities are trying to identify a man who was found unresponsive after being hit by a car in San Leandro earlier this month, officials said.

The man was found near the San Leandro BART Station on March 16 in the area of San Leandro Boulevard and Williams Street.

The man was wearing a distinctive ring with a dollar sign emblem, police said.

Unidentified patient ring in San Leandro

Officials did not say what the current condition of the victim is.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information about the crash is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department Traffic Division at (510) 577-3208.