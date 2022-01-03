San Leandro police shoot, injure suspects following burglary at cannabis dispensary

San Leandro police shot and injured two men following a burglary at a cannabis dispensary.

The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

On Sunday about 10:40 p.m., police said the burglar alarm went off at SilverStreak, formerly Blum, at 1915 Fairway Drive.

A witness also called police to say that several suspects were running from the business with masks on.

When police arrived, they saw a man wearing a mask running away from the dispensary.

Police said the man ran into a getaway Infiniti occupied by two others. Authorities said the man got a handgun and that's when an unnamed officer fired his duty weapon "several times."

The armed man and a passenger he had climbed over were both shot in the chest, said police Capt. Ali Khan. A third suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police did not identify the suspects and did not immediately release body camera video of what transpired.

"When an officer uses their weapon to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, the San Leandro Police Department takes these matters as a serious responsibility that must be carried out legally, and with respect for the sanctity of life," Khan said in a statement.

The shooting will be investigated by the San Leandro Police Department and an outside independent investigator.

