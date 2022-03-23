Pair accused of robbing, carjacking cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore
Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore last week, according to police.
Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary
A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck.
Cannabis business in Oakland burglarized, owner threatened with gun
The owner of Craft Cannabis in Oakland says he went over to the building and one of the suspects approached him with a gun, so he quickly left the area. The robbers took about $10,000 of product.
Brittney Griner: WNBA star back in Russian court on cannabis charge
Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate has expanded from a tiny, cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-U.S. diplomacy.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
Recreational marijuana use linked to increased chance of ER, hospitalization, study finds
Acute trauma was the most common cause, followed by respiratory health reasons and gastrointestinal issues.
Northern California school kids sickened after eating cannabis candy
Students in a small Northern California town were hospitalized after accidentally eating gummies containing cannabis.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
City-sanctioned 420 celebration ushers in new orderly era
For the first time, marijuana sales were allowed with some 40 vendors and sponsors at San Francisco Golden Gate Park's 420 celebration.
4/20 Hippie Hill celebration returns after COVID hiatus
With a collective deep breath and a plume of smoke at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20, San Francisco's Hippie Hill celebration was back.
Florida bride, caterer arrested after guests get sick off drug-laced wedding food, deputies say
The bride, Danya Glenny, and caterer, Joycelyn Bryant, are facing several charges.
When the smoke clears Bay Area dispensaries grapple with heavy taxes, crime
The owner of an East Bay dispensary has mixed feelings about the 4/20 holiday, marijuana culture's high holiday.
'Stoned and stupid:' 4/20 celebration resumes in SF Golden Gate Park with new rules
After a two-year hiatus, San Francisco is preparing for thousands of people to return to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill, for the annual 4/20 marijuana gathering on Wednesday.
New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.
‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb
The Sonoma Hills Farms will offer guests a first-hand look at cannabis farming.
House passes bill to legalize marijuana at federal level, called MORE Act — what's next
The MORE Act, which faces strong headwinds in the Senate, would legalize marijuana nationwide, provide for expungement of certain cannabis offenses, and more.
Multi-day cannabis culture celebration tied to 4/20 coming to San Francisco
Evergreen San Francisco is a promotion of tourism in the city through a cannabis connoisseurs' lens. The nine-day celebration of San Francisco's regulated marijuana industry will be held April 16 to 24.
Medical marijuana does not help with anxiety, depression, doubles risk of addiction, study says
A recent study found that medical marijuana failed to quell symptoms of anxiety and depression and instead doubled down on risks for developing addictive symptoms and cannabis use disorders.