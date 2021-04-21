San Leandro ultimately decides not to issue curfew after reports of 'criminal activity'

article

The San Leandro Police Department ultimately decided it wouldn't issue a curfew on Wednesday night after receiving reports of "criminal activity" near Bayfair Center.

Earlier in the evening, authorities were considering a possible curfew because of credible threats that have come through. The department did not elaborate on the details of those threats, but it did send out an alert around 3:56 p.m. about reports of planned looting at Bayfair Center.

Also at Bayfair, police said a group of about 100 people took over the roadway, and vehicles were observed circling the mall property. The police department received information that another nearby city was being targeted, too.

As a precaution, additional officers were added to patrol the area.

"The City of San Leandro and the San Leandro Police Department respects the rights of people to peacefully protest, but the information we have is that criminal activity is being planned. That information is based on statements made by known actors associated with other recent acts of looting and vandalism," the police department said in a statement.

At 10:30 p.m., San Leandro police said they canceled the curfew based on the "proactive work" by police, the voluntary early closures of businesses and residents choosing to stay home.