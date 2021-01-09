Expand / Collapse search

San Mateo County deputies investigating robbery near Sawyer Camp Trail

By Dennis Culver
Published 
San Mateo County
Bay City News
article

File Photo. Interstate 280 near Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Mateo County. Copyright: Duncan Sinfield/KTVU.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Deputies in San Mateo County are investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded Friday at 6:30 p.m. to the Sawyer Camp Trail on Hillcrest Boulevard North on a report of a robbery.

Deputies said the victim was standing in the parking lot by his vehicle when a suspect approached him from behind, stuck what may have been a firearm into his back and demanded the victim's money.

The suspect also stole a gold chain the victim was wearing.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled the area in a black sedan.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a man, but no other identifying information about the suspect was immediately available.