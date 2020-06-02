Expand / Collapse search

San Mateo County institutes curfew starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

By Dan McMenamin
San Mateo County
Bay City News
Protests over the death of George Floyd continue for the fourth day on May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. It was announced Friday that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer caught on camera with his knee on Floyd's neck, has been arrested

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - San Mateo County is instituting a curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in response to widespread looting and vandalism reported around the Bay Area following the killing of an unarmed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

The curfew will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, county 
Board of Supervisors president Warren Slocum announced on Twitter.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among the local 
jurisdictions that have instituted similar countywide curfews as the region has been roiled by demonstrations over the death of George Floyd last week, with some gatherings leading to property crime and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.