San Mateo County institutes curfew starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

San Mateo County is instituting a curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in response to widespread looting and vandalism reported around the Bay Area following the killing of an unarmed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

The curfew will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, county

Board of Supervisors president Warren Slocum announced on Twitter.

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among the local

jurisdictions that have instituted similar countywide curfews as the region has been roiled by demonstrations over the death of George Floyd last week, with some gatherings leading to property crime and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.