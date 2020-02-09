San Mateo County offering several options for voting in March 3 election

article

People wanting to vote in the March 3 presidential primary election in San Mateo County will have three options for casting ballots "independently and privately," the county's Clerk-Recorder office said.

The March 3 presidential primary election will be the fourth election, and the first VCA presidential primary, conducted by San Mateo County under the California Voter's Choice Act model.

In this model, traditional polling places have been replaced by "vote centers," which will be open for voting for an extended period and which will offer expanded voter services including voter registration, multilingual assistance and disabled access voting options. Every registered voter will also receive a vote-by-mail ballot, which voters can return with no postage required in any mailbox or into secure county ballot drop boxes located throughout the county.

The Accessible Vote by Mail system allows voters with disabilities to access and mark their ballot in a screen-readable format using their personal computers. In 2017, San Mateo County was the first county in California to deploy an AVBM system for voters with disabilities as authorized under Assembly Bill 2252.

A Mobile Vote Center is available to voters until Election Day, to provide greater access to voting and election materials. Voters with disabilities can request the Mobile Vote Center service if they are unable to use the AVBM system.

The Mobile Vote Center is designed for voters with disabilities who are unable to vote at a Vote Center or on a Vote by Mail ballot. Elections will travel to a place of the voter's choosing and provide an accessible touchscreen Ballot Marking Tablet with a Disabled Access Unit, which can read the ballot to a voter and can display in large font.

For more information, call (650) 312-5222; visit www.smcacre.org; or follow us the Clerk-Recorder's office on Twitter and Instagram at @smcvote