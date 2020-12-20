San Mateo County sheriff seeks suspects who robbed El Granada man of camera

article

Sheriff's Deputies in San Mateo County are looking for three suspects in a robbery of a person in El Granada Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the report of robbery at approximately 10:55 a.m. on the 500 block of Obispo Road.

At the scene, deputies learned the victim, a 66-year-old man, was entering his vehicle when he was approached by one of the victims, who forcibly took a Nikon camera from his hands. The suspects then fled in a white sedan with Texas license plates.

The first suspect was described as a hispanic man with a large build, approximately 5'8'' and wearing dark clothing. The two other suspects were described as hispanic men.

The suspects were not located after a lengthy search of the area.

The victim received minor injuries as a result of the robbery.

Anyone with information or security footage that may assist in identifying the suspects are asked to call the San Mateo Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.